Nick Jonas Has Collaborated With Nicki Minaj

Nick Jonas took to Twitter yesterday (Jan 12), to tease a new collaboration with Nicki Minaj.

Jonas tweeted “I know many babies will be made to this soundtrack.. #FiftyShadesDarker.”

This record, which will be the eighth track on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, is called “Nom Bidi Boom.”

The full trackless for the film was released the same day and features tracks from Tove Lo, John Legend, The-Dream, Halsey, Sia and more.