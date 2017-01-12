Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dating?

Did not see this coming.

Selena Gomez x The Weeknd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSQcclrwKt — Snap: Arthurqn (@ArthurTheReal) January 11, 2017

Yesterday (Jan 11), photos surfaced of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd hugging and kissing, which of course sparked dating rumors.

A source told Hollywood Life that the two are dating. “Selena wanted to be seen with the The Weeknd because she is OK with the world knowing that she and Abel are dating,” the course spilled. “That is why she agreed to go out to dinner with him in public. She is happy and doesn’t mind sharing that with the world. Abel makes her feel secure and Selena has nothing to hide.”

Selena “finds him charming and is enamored by the person he is and the way he presents himself to her.”

According to Perez Hilton, Gigi Hadid (The Weeknd’s ex girlfriend) apparently unfollowed Selena on Instagram after the pictures surfaced yesterday. Selena still follows Bella.