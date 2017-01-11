Monopoly Is Letting You Vote to Replace Its Classic Pieces

New Tokens Include a Hashtag, a TRex, Four Emoji Faces, a Scooter, Sliced Bread and more.

Monopoly wants to hear from you! Hasbro announced they are making a bunch of new tokens for their “Token Madness” edition. These new pieces will be replacing the classics such as the top hot, thimble and the battle ship.

As of now, the new pieces will not be permanent and only be a part of the “Token Madness” edition.

The game does need your help figuring out which tokens should stay and which ones should go. So they made a website where everyone can vote on the tokens they want to see in the new edition. Voters can choose the eight pieces they want for the game.

Some of the options for the new tokens are…

A hashtag sign . . .a rooster . . . a penguin… a typewriter . . . a TV . . . a T- rex . . . an old-school Zack Morris cell phone . . . a sneaker . . . a rubber duck. . . a thumbs up . . . a monster truck . . . sunglasses . . . a scooter . . . a roller skate . . . a pocket watch . . . a bunny slipper . . . sliced bread . . . a record player . . . a cowboy boot . . . a sail boat . . . a rubber ducky . . .

The four different emoji faces include a smiling face . . . winking and smiling . . . kissing face . . . and the face that’s laughing with tears.

Voting ends January 31 so save the the classic tokens that are worth it.You can vote at VoteMonopoly.com.