On Sunday (Jan 8), someone vandalized Mariah Carey’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Frame.

According to TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce called the LAPD shortly after noticing that there was a question mark added to the end of her name.

The star has been cleaned up by the Hollywood Historic Trust workers, which costs $1,500.

Someone on Instagram apparently claimed responsibility, but authorities are still reviewing the surveillance footage to determine who exactly defaced the star.