Early this morning (Jan. 11), Ed Sheeran surprised fans with the complete track list for his highly anticipated album ÷.

There is one track on the album that have fans talking. Is “Galway Girl” a cover of Steve Earle’s 2000 track, or a completely new song?

Sheeran recently dropped the first two singles off the album “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36am PST

What do you thinking ÷ will sound like?