Selena Gomez Shares Her Biggest Lesson of 2016

The Queen of social media has returned!

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:20am PST

Selena Gomez took a step back from the spotlight and a break from all social media towards to the end of 2016, but it seems like she’s back and ready to move forward!

Earlier this week the singer surprised fans with two Instagram posts and even did her first ever Instagram Live.

During the live broadcast Selena was sitting outside eating lunch and revealed what she learned last year. “The biggest lesson that I’ve been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness,” Selena said. “I think it’s really important to be aware of where you are in your life.”

Selena Gomez via Instagram Live A video posted by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

She even explained how important the bonds are in all type of relationships.

“We go to dinner sometimes with friends, and sometimes we’ll leave and we’ll think, ‘That was such a pointless dinner. What did I learn from it? What will I gain from it? What was the point of it?’ And other nights we’ll sit at the table for five hours with friends. We’re constantly checking in with each other.”

BFF Taylor Swift even joined in to watch the live broadcast commenting, “BAEEEEEEEEEEE!”