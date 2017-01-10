Jamie Foxx Attacked At L.A. Restaurant

Over the weekend, Jamie Foxx was reportedly attacked at Catch in Los Angeles. Foxx was enjoying his time with friends on the patio Saturday night when a man approached them upset for making too much noise.

“You don’t want to mess with me. I’m from New York,” the man said to the group. When a man at Jamie’s table wasn’t having the rudeness, he responded with “F*ck you I’m from Oakland.” That’s when the intruder “lunged” at Foxx.

The attacker then reportedly managed to pull the actor down onto a table, but Foxx fought back and locked him with a choke hold.

According to witnesses, the unnamed attacker and Foxx’s group were then forced to leave the venue. TMZ says plenty of Hollywoods favorites like Michael Bay and Cuba Gooding Jr. witnessed the disagreement.