Charli XCX Plans to Drops a Mixtape Before Her Third Album

A party album is on the way!

dead but alive pic.twitter.com/kH7YmuxmgB — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 6, 2017

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Charli XCX revealed that she will be dropping a mixtape before her third album comes out. “I’ve been working with lots of fun people on that.” the 24 year old dishes.

Previously, Charli felt like “she had something to prove” to the music industry, so this time around she wanted to create a record that is more her.

For her upcoming album, Charli is moving in the clubbier direction which inspired by partying, one of her favorite hobbies. “I realized that I never actually made a party album.” she tells Rolling Stone. “I never made an album that I would want to hear at a club. It was very indulgent in that sense because I just wanted to make an album that I could get f**ked up to. It’s the soundtrack to my nights.”

Charli XCX’s upcoming album, which has yet to be titled, will be released in May.