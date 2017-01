Yup, Instagram official is a thing.

Miami Daze A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Back in November, dating rumors sparked between Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and now it looks like they are legit.

Sophie shared a picture of Joe on Instagram which totally makes their relationship official… Instagram official that is. In the picture, which was captioned “Miami Daze,”¬†Joe was leaning up against the edge of a boat with a backwards hat, sunglasses and a cigar in his hand.