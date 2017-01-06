A ‘Charmed’ Reboot Is In The Works

It’s been over a decade since our favorite witches have been casting spells and now the magic is back!

The CW have confirmed that they are rebooting Charmed. Jennie Urman, the creator of Jane the Virgin, is developing the series. There is no word on if any of the original stars, Alyssa Milano (Phoebe Halliwell), Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell), Holly Marie Combs (Piper Halliwell) and Rose McGowan (Paige Matthews), will be a part of the remake.

The CW has not released any other info other than the show being re-imaged.

Charmed ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006 on the WB, which is now The CW.