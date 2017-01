What a shot!

Justin Timberlake got the chance to show off his basketball skills at the Staples Center on Tuesday. He was playing around on the court and made not one but two half-court shots!

Of course this was caught on camera and JT posted both videos to make sure we knew this wasn’t a “fluke.”

Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were also spotted showing off their dancing moves during the Memphis Grizzlies Los Angeles Lakers game on the same night.