There Is Life Sized Mandy Moore Mosaic Inside A Shower

by

Creepy or love?

A few friends got an unexpected surprise when they moved into their new apartment in Queens and discovered there was a life-size Mandy Moore mosaic inside the shower.

The canvas illustrates Moore in a painted bikini picture which is a replica of a picture of her when she was a teenager.

The This Is Us actress got word of the mosaic shower and says “It’s equal parts flattering and terrifying.”

It doesn’t matter how much they paid for this, it’s priceless!

