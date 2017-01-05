There Is Life Sized Mandy Moore Mosaic Inside A Shower

Creepy or love?

A few friends got an unexpected surprise when they moved into their new apartment in Queens and discovered there was a life-size Mandy Moore mosaic inside the shower.

The canvas illustrates Moore in a painted bikini picture which is a replica of a picture of her when she was a teenager.

my friend's friend bought an apt in Queens and there was a Mandy Moore mosaic in the shower pic.twitter.com/JtBZ2NBEX1 — Peter W. Kaplan (@walkerkaplan) January 2, 2017

The This Is Us actress got word of the mosaic shower and says “It’s equal parts flattering and terrifying.”

It doesn’t matter how much they paid for this, it’s priceless!