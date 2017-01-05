There Is Life Sized Mandy Moore Mosaic Inside A Shower

Creepy or love?
A few friends got an unexpected surprise when they moved into their new apartment in Queens and discovered there was a life-size Mandy Moore mosaic inside the shower.
The canvas illustrates Moore in a painted bikini picture which is a replica of a picture of her when she was a teenager.
my friend's friend bought an apt in Queens and there was a Mandy Moore mosaic in the shower pic.twitter.com/JtBZ2NBEX1
— Peter W. Kaplan (@walkerkaplan) January 2, 2017
The This Is Us actress got word of the mosaic shower and says “It’s equal parts flattering and terrifying.”
.@walkerkaplan It's equal parts flattering and terrifying?? 😬😬😬😬 https://t.co/eO9E6lwFm1
— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 3, 2017
It doesn’t matter how much they paid for this, it’s priceless!