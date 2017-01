Congrats RiRi!

#KISSITBETTERplatinum Thanks again ⚓️⚓️⚓️ Praises be to God 🙏🏿 A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:57am PST

Rihanna‘s celebrating because her record, “Kiss It Better,” has officially gone platinum in the US. This includes sales and streaming units. She announced the exciting news on Instagram saying, “#KISSITBETTERplatinum Thanks again ⚓️⚓️⚓️ Praises be to God”

This track off her ANTI album joins “Work” and “Needed Me,” both which have reached 4x platinum within a year.