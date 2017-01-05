Lea Michele’s Second Album ‘Will Be Released Soon’

Lea Michele announced another surprise for 2017!

2017 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Wednesday morning Michele revealed her plans on Instagram to release a new album and a limited number of live shows.

“2017 is off to an amazing start! Excited to announce my new album will be released soon,” she wrote on her picture. “Another New Years surprise …There will be limited live shows coming sooner than you think! Stay tuned!”

Over the summer, Michele was in the recording studio fishing up her second album and said, “I’m so proud of this album and I’m so excited about everything to come!!!!”