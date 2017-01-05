Kendrick Lamar Unveils New Reebok Shoe

Kendrick Lamar joined forces with Reebok to create their new Club C Capsule sneaker.

The new spin on the Club C line features acid-washed denim with a black and white pattern that “represents equality within society and coming together as one.”

This new look is inspired by Lamar’s album To Pimp a Butterfly and the letters “k” and “o” reference his nickname, “KDot.”

“Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one.” Kendrick Lamar stated in the press release. “This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C.

The Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Club C will be available on Jan. 13.