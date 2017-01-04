Zayn Malik Debuts His Giuseppe Zanotti Shoe Collection

These shoes are fire!

The very stylish Zayn Malik has teamed up with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti for an exclusive men’s collection set to drop worldwide Jan 28.

The new capsule collection has two boots and two sneaker styles with colors ranging from green to all-over black.

Zayn teamed up with Mr. Zanotti at Paris Fashion Week last year and liked the fact that Mr. Zanotti isn’t afraid to adventure into dark and weird elements.

“I really believe style comes from taking chances, being bold and not being afraid to express yourself,” Zayn said the statement. “I feel Giuseppe does that with his collections—and I try to do that with my music. So when the idea came up to collaborate, I thought ‘yes, this would work.’”

An exclusive first look at #GiuseppexZayn. Co-created by #GiuseppeZanotti and @Zayn Malik , the new footwear collection launches in store and online later this month. A video posted by Giuseppe Zanotti Design (@giuseppezanottidesign) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:36am PST

Everything Zayn sees inspires him and in an interview with Vogue, he says if you “look at all of the things I make from music, my merchandise, and these shoes that they all have a darker aesthetic.”