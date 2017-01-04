British Woman Finds Adele’s Number In Her iPhone

This lady hit the jackpot with this glitch.

Back in 2014, a British woman from the UK bought a brand new Apple iPhone 5S from Three Mobile and just recently she found out that Adele’s number was in her phonebook.

Sophie Highfield said she had “no idea” how Adele’s number got in her phone.

“I seem to have access to literally hundreds of people’s numbers,” Sophie told Digital Spy. “I didn’t notice it at first because the contacts aren’t in my address book but when I go into messages to send a text and type in the letter ‘A’, it comes up with ‘A’ for Adele…”

There were also a lot of other numbers of producers and radio DJ’s in the phone.

She added, “I feel like it is a data breach. I’ve not been entirely sure what to do. It’s kind of a big thing. I haven’t purchased these numbers, they’ve just fallen into my hands.”

Sophie also found the phone numbers of gold medalist Greg Rutherford, comedian David Walliams, Nick Grimshaw (listed as Grimmy) and Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton in her contact list.