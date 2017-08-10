2017 Students Change Hunger

Students Change Hunger is a school-based, statewide food drive competition which provides an opportunity for students, parents, teachers and staff to help those less fortunate by collecting food and/or funds for their local food bank. Schools are categorized by the size of their student population and compete against one another in an effort to alleviate hunger. The top schools in each division are given special awards at the end of the campaign. In addition, one school is given the top prize, The Governor’s Cup—an award endorsed by Governor Chris Christie, for the school that displays the most spirit, leadership, and active participation throughout the competition.

Here is how it works:

This year schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties will be collecting food and donations from Mid-September through mid-December. Join us for the campaign’s 11th anniversary! Last year over 90,000 lbs. of food and over $15,475 were collected by 95 schools in Monmouth and Ocean Counties representing over 50,000 students. This brings the new total to 578,749 lbs. raised and over $173,975 raised since the initial start of the program in 2007. Together we can top last year! It’s not too late to register your school!