17-Year-Old NJ Girl Lands Role In Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Reboot

This girl can SING.

Steven Spielberg has found his Maria for the highly anticipated West Side Story reboot.

17-year-old Rachel Zegler from Clifton, NJ landed the lead role in the movie.

Rachel responded to the production’s open casting call for Latinx actors with a video of herself singing “Tonight” and “Me Siento Hermona.” Then, out of over 30,000 people, she was picked for the part of Maria. Now the high school teen will be singing along side love interest Ansel Elgort, who’s playing Tony.

“I am so thrilled to be playing the iconic role of Maria alongside this amazing cast,” Zegler told Deadline. “West Side Story was the first musical I encountered with a Latina lead character. As a Colombian-American, I am humbled by the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community.”

The best part of this casting is that Rachel is a huge theater kid. She constantly shares videos of herself on YouTube and Twitter belting out songs @rachelzegler.

Big names are joining the movie.

Broadway veterans Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Josh Andrews Rivera (Chino) and Rita Morena, who won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in the 1961 movie, have all signed on.

“it’s official! so thankful to have the opportunity to work with one of my favorite directors and this incredible cast! and to be able to learn from the best (and one of my icons) @TheRitaMoreno is just BEYOND. surreal!” Rachel shared on Twitter.