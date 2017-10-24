Here Are The 15 Worst Horror Films Ever Made

Based off of critic and audience ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and user ratings on IMDb, 24/7 Wall St. ranked the 50 worst horror films of all time!
Here are the bottom 15… the worst of the worst.
- Manos: The Hands of Fate
- House of the Dead
- Alone in the Dark
- Birdemic: Shock and Terror
- Jersey Shore Massacre
- The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence)
- Jaws: The Revenge
- BloodRayne
- Feardotcom
- The Fog
- Jaws 3-D
- The Apparition
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- The Devil Inside
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
