Here Are The 15 Worst Horror Films Ever Made

by

Based off of critic and audience ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and user ratings on IMDb, 24/7 Wall St. ranked the 50 worst horror films of all time!

Here are the bottom 15… the worst of the worst.

  1. Manos: The Hands of Fate
  2. House of the Dead
  3. Alone in the Dark
  4. Birdemic: Shock and Terror
  5. Jersey Shore Massacre
  6. The Human Centipede III (Final Sequence)
  7. Jaws: The Revenge
  8. BloodRayne
  9. Feardotcom
  10. The Fog
  11. Jaws 3-D
  12. The Apparition
  13. The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  14. The Devil Inside
  15. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Click here for the full list of movies.


