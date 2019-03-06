14 Hour Commercial Breaks Guinness Record

I wonder if anyone sat through the whole thing?



Proctor & Gamble broke a Guinness World Record for airing an Old Spice commercial that lasted 14 hours.

The ad, which aired on a Brazillian channel WooHoo in December, features more than 1,600 clips cut together. With the help of Wieden + Kennedy agency, they spent 20 hours of shooting and several months to edit down the commercial.

The previous record was held by Arby’s in 2014 with a commercial that ran for 13 hours, 5 minutes and 11 seconds.